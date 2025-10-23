Civil Defense To Conduct CBT Examination For Shortlisted Applicants In Ongoing Recruitment

The Civil Defence, Correctional, Fire and Immigration Services Board (CDCFIB) has announced that it will soon commence a Computer-Based Test (CBT) for shortlisted applicants in its nationwide recruitment exercise.

The announcement was contained in a public statement signed by the Board Secretary, Major General (Rtd.) A.M. Jibril, who expressed appreciation to applicants for their patience during the recruitment process.

According to the board, candidates are expected to visit the official recruitment portal to confirm their eligibility, as well as the venue and date of their examination.

The CDCFIB stated that only those who applied for roles in the four paramilitary agencies under its supervision — the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), Federal Fire Service (FFS), and Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS) — will be able to verify their status online.

“Successful applicants will receive further details regarding the test via email and SMS notifications. We advise all shortlisted candidates to regularly check the portal and official social media handles for important updates,” the notice read.

The board also issued a stern warning to applicants against engaging with fraudulent individuals or fake websites promising recruitment assistance. It reaffirmed that the official portal — https://recruitment.cdcfib.gov.ng — remains the only authorised channel for all recruitment activities and that the CDCFIB does not collect any fees at any stage of the process.

The CBT examination marks one of the final stages of the recruitment process aimed at filling vacancies across the four paramilitary agencies.

The recruitment exercise, which initially began in June 2025, faced several postponements due to technical challenges, moving from June 26 to July 14 and later to July 21. It officially closed on August 11, 2025, after a one-week extension from the earlier deadline.

The exercise targeted Nigerian citizens aged 18 to 35, who meet the minimum height requirements (1.65m for men and 1.60m for women), have no criminal records, and are medically and physically fit for service. The minimum educational requirement was SSCE with credit passes, though candidates with higher qualifications in law, engineering, medicine, and technical fields were encouraged to apply.

In recent years, the CDCFIB has transitioned toward a more transparent and technology-driven recruitment process, designed to ensure fairness and merit-based selection.

According to official data, the ongoing recruitment exercise attracted over 1.9 million applications nationwide, with Kogi, Kaduna, Benue, and Katsina States recording the highest numbers of applicants.