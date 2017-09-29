CBN Plans N130.37billion Treasury Bills Auction

The Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, is set to sell N130.37 billion worth of treasury bills at an auction planned for October 4, 2017.

The apex bank bank will offer N28.69 billion in three-month paper, N33.49 billion in six-month bill and N68.18 billion in one-year note. Results of the auction will be announced on the same day.

The central bank issues treasury bills twice a month to help the government to finance its budget deficit, curb money supply growth and provide an avenue for lenders to manage liquidity.

The T-bills’ maturities range between three months and a year and would be raised today, according to the CBN. T-bills are marketable short-term money market securities that serve the purpose of raising money for the government and also help in monetary policy management of the CBN.

The CBN had on August 3, raised N245.18 billion ($773.44 million) worth of T-bills to settle short-term obligations. The CBN issued N45.18 billion in three-month debt, N80 billion of six-month paper and N120 billion, of one year bills in a Dutch auction, traders said.

Indicative rates for the auction are 16 per cent for three-months, 18 per cent for six-months and 18.5 per cent for one-year bills. The auction’s results will be published the day after the sale.

The main investors in government securities are mainly pension funds and commercial banks which control more than 60 per cent of the market, followed by insurance funds and a few micro-finance institutions.

Yields on fixed income securities have been rising in recent months with the CBN mopping up naira liquidity to try to lure back foreign investors who sold naira assets following the plunge in the price of oil, Nigeria’s economic mainstay