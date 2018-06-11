CBN Mops Up N190billion via T-Bills Sales

The Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, intervened in the treasury bills market at the end of last week, by mopping up N190 billion from the system.

The central bank mopped up this cash with the sale of the government instrument via the Open Market Operations, OMO.

The N190 billion raked from the exercise was significantly lower than the total amount offered by the CBN, N400 billion.

Generally, the treasury bills market traded on a relatively quiet note, with yields compressing slightly by 0.05 percent to finish slightly above 12 percent,