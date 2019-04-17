CBN Intervenes in Interbank FX Market with $210 million

The interbank segment of the foreign exchange market has received a boost of $210 million from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), following sales concluded yesterday.

According to figures obtained from the Bank, authorised dealers in the wholesale segment of the market were offered the sum of $100 million. Similarly, the Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) segment received the sum of $55 million, while customers requiring foreign exchange for invisibles such as tuition fees, medical payments and Basic Travel Allowance (BTA), among others, were also allocated the sum of $55 million.

The Director, Corporate Communications Department, Mr. Isaac Okorafor confirmed the transactions in a statement. He also disclosed that the effort of the Bank had helped to reduce exchange rate pressures across all segments of the market.

According to him, the stability of the exchange rate underscored the level of confidence investors and the public had in the naira.

The Bank had at its last intervention last weekend, injected the sum of $247.8 million and CNY34.8 million into the Retail Secondary Market Intervention Sales (SMIS) segment.

Meanwhile, the naira yesterday exchanged at an average of N360/$1 in the BDC segment of the market.

Source: THISDAY