NCS Begins Recruitment Exercise of 3,200 Officers

The Nigeria Customs Service will from Wednesday (today) begin the process of recruiting about 3,200 personnel to fill existing vacancies within the agency.

The move is part of on-going reforms being implemented in the last four years under the leadership of the Comptroller-General of Customs, Col Hameed Ali (retd).

Speaking at a media briefing on Tuesday at the headquarters of the service, the Acting Deputy Comptroller-General, Human Resources, Customs, Umar Sanusi, said the time had come when the human resources requirements for implementing the reforms needed to be addressed.

He said the recruitment had already received the backing of the Federal Executive Council, noting that those who meet the requirements irrespective of tribe, religion and state would be considered for employment.

Giving a breakdown of the 3,200 personnel to be recruited, he said that 800 Nigerians would be recruited as support staff for Superintendent Cadre while the balance of 2,400 would be employed under Customs Inspector and Customs Assistant cadre in the general duty categories.

He said, “Following the necessary approval from the Federal Executive Council, Nigeria Customs Service is now set to recruit officers and men to fill existing vacancies.

“Like all recruitment into positions in Federal Government agencies, applications for recruitment will be open to all eligible Nigerians who meet the requirements irrespective of their tribe, religion, state or any other consideration.

“In our bid to ensure equal and fair opportunity to all applicants, we are working every step of the recruitment process in compliance with the requirements of the Federal Character Commission.”

He assured that the service would conduct a recruitment exercise “that is credible, fair and transparent.”

Sanusi also said the Nigeria Customs service would also deploy all machineries within its powers to ensure that the integrity of the recruitment process was not compromised.

He said the recruitment exercise would be free for all participants as no application fees would be required from anyone.

Source: Punch ng