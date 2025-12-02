CBN, BUA, First Bank Listed Among Abuja’s Major Land Charge Defaulters

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has named the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), BUA International Limited, First Bank of Nigeria and several other prominent organisations among more than 1,000 property owners who have defaulted on statutory land charges in Abuja.

In a public notice issued on Monday, the FCTA published the names of corporate bodies, government agencies and individuals whose property titles were recently revoked for failing to pay ground rent, certificate of occupancy (C-of-O) fees, land use conversion charges and associated penalties.

Officials said enforcement actions on 1,095 affected titles would commence shortly. The revoked properties cut across some of the Federal Capital Territory’s most valuable neighbourhoods, including Asokoro, Maitama, Garki and Wuse.

835 Defaulters Owe Ground Rent, 260 Face Conversion Penalties

According to the administration, several notices were issued to the affected titleholders, but many failed to comply. Of the revoked titles,

835 relate to unpaid ground rent,

260 involve land use conversion fees and other violations.

The list includes a wide range of institutions:

Financial institutions: First Bank, Guaranty Trust Bank, Ecobank Nigeria, Zenith Bank, Union Bank, and United Bank for Africa.

Government agencies: CBN, Nigerian Television Authority, Nigerian Ports Authority, Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission, News Agency of Nigeria, Nigerian Social Insurance Trust Fund.

Security agencies: Nigeria Police Force, Nigeria Navy, Office of the National Security Adviser, Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps.

Private companies: BUA International Limited, Ibeto Cement Company, MRS Investments, Urban Shelter, Adkan Services, Pokobros Group.

Religious and private institutions: Catholic Archdiocese of Abuja, several private estates, construction firms and defunct banks.

A separate section of the list shows organisations penalised for land use contravention, including the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC), Continental Trust Bank and some estate developers.

The FCTA said the revocations form part of a wider campaign to sanitise Abuja’s land administration system, boost Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) and enforce compliance with statutory land obligations.

Officials noted that failure to pay ground rent and related charges deprives the FCT of critical revenues required for infrastructure development, urban services and environmental management.

The administration emphasised that defaulters would have the opportunity to resolve outstanding dues, but enforcement measures would proceed in line with legal provisions to ensure greater discipline in land administration.