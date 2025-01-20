Canada Opens High-Paying Administrative Roles Without Degree Requirement

The Canadian government announces exciting opportunities for administrative roles in various departments, offering salaries as high as $74,000 annually. These jobs do not require a university degree and are open to individuals with secondary education and relevant work experience.
Job Openings and Highlights
- Global Affairs Canada – Administrative Assistant
- Salary: $62,533–$74,180 per year
- Locations: Vancouver, Calgary, Ottawa, Montreal
- Requirements: Secondary school diploma, one year of office administration experience, and proficiency in Microsoft Word and Excel.
- Deadline: January 21, 2025
- Apply here
- Parks Canada – Administrative and Clerical Roles
- Salary: $56,131–$67,788 per year
- Locations: Radium Hot Springs, Field, Lake Louise
- Requirements: Secondary school diploma or equivalent experience, with skills in managing records and administrative support.
- Deadline: February 2, 2025
- Apply here
- Public Safety Canada – Administrative Assistant
- Salary: $60,424–$67,582 per year
- Location: Ottawa
- Requirements: Secondary school diploma, customer service experience, and proficiency in Microsoft Office tools.
- Deadline: October 17, 2025
- Apply here
- Office of the Chief Electoral Officer – Administrative Positions
- Salary: $61,786–$69,106 per year
- Locations: Ottawa, Gatineau
- Requirements: Secondary school diploma, administrative support experience, and strong client service skills.
- Deadline: March 31, 2025
- Apply here
- Department of Justice Canada – Administrative Assistant
- Salary: $61,786–$69,106 per year
- Locations: Toronto, Vancouver, Montreal
- Requirements: Secondary school diploma, clerical experience, and administrative support skills.
- Deadline: March 16, 2025
- Apply here
Important Tips for Applicants
- Customize your resume to match the job requirements and emphasize relevant skills.
- Double-check eligibility criteria before submitting applications.
- Submit applications ahead of deadlines to avoid missing out.
- Be prepared for potential tests or interviews as part of the hiring process.
- Enjoy flexible schedules and comprehensive benefits offered by many of these positions.
These roles provide a unique opportunity to secure a government job in Canada with competitive pay and career stability, all while being open to applicants without advanced academic qualifications.