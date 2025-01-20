Canada Opens High-Paying Administrative Roles Without Degree Requirement

Canada

The Canadian government announces exciting opportunities for administrative roles in various departments, offering salaries as high as $74,000 annually. These jobs do not require a university degree and are open to individuals with secondary education and relevant work experience.

Job Openings and Highlights

  1. Global Affairs Canada – Administrative Assistant
    • Salary: $62,533–$74,180 per year
    • Locations: Vancouver, Calgary, Ottawa, Montreal
    • Requirements: Secondary school diploma, one year of office administration experience, and proficiency in Microsoft Word and Excel.
    • Deadline: January 21, 2025
    • Apply here
  2. Parks Canada – Administrative and Clerical Roles
    • Salary: $56,131–$67,788 per year
    • Locations: Radium Hot Springs, Field, Lake Louise
    • Requirements: Secondary school diploma or equivalent experience, with skills in managing records and administrative support.
    • Deadline: February 2, 2025
    • Apply here
  3. Public Safety Canada – Administrative Assistant
    • Salary: $60,424–$67,582 per year
    • Location: Ottawa
    • Requirements: Secondary school diploma, customer service experience, and proficiency in Microsoft Office tools.
    • Deadline: October 17, 2025
    • Apply here
  4. Office of the Chief Electoral Officer – Administrative Positions
    • Salary: $61,786–$69,106 per year
    • Locations: Ottawa, Gatineau
    • Requirements: Secondary school diploma, administrative support experience, and strong client service skills.
    • Deadline: March 31, 2025
    • Apply here
  5. Department of Justice Canada – Administrative Assistant
    • Salary: $61,786–$69,106 per year
    • Locations: Toronto, Vancouver, Montreal
    • Requirements: Secondary school diploma, clerical experience, and administrative support skills.
    • Deadline: March 16, 2025
    • Apply here

Important Tips for Applicants

  • Customize your resume to match the job requirements and emphasize relevant skills.
  • Double-check eligibility criteria before submitting applications.
  • Submit applications ahead of deadlines to avoid missing out.
  • Be prepared for potential tests or interviews as part of the hiring process.
  • Enjoy flexible schedules and comprehensive benefits offered by many of these positions.

These roles provide a unique opportunity to secure a government job in Canada with competitive pay and career stability, all while being open to applicants without advanced academic qualifications.

