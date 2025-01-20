Canada Opens High-Paying Administrative Roles Without Degree Requirement

The Canadian government announces exciting opportunities for administrative roles in various departments, offering salaries as high as $74,000 annually. These jobs do not require a university degree and are open to individuals with secondary education and relevant work experience.

Job Openings and Highlights

Global Affairs Canada – Administrative Assistant Salary : $62,533–$74,180 per year

: $62,533–$74,180 per year Locations : Vancouver, Calgary, Ottawa, Montreal

: Vancouver, Calgary, Ottawa, Montreal Requirements : Secondary school diploma, one year of office administration experience, and proficiency in Microsoft Word and Excel.

: Secondary school diploma, one year of office administration experience, and proficiency in Microsoft Word and Excel. Deadline : January 21, 2025

: January 21, 2025 Apply here Parks Canada – Administrative and Clerical Roles Salary : $56,131–$67,788 per year

: $56,131–$67,788 per year Locations : Radium Hot Springs, Field, Lake Louise

: Radium Hot Springs, Field, Lake Louise Requirements : Secondary school diploma or equivalent experience, with skills in managing records and administrative support.

: Secondary school diploma or equivalent experience, with skills in managing records and administrative support. Deadline : February 2, 2025

: February 2, 2025 Apply here Public Safety Canada – Administrative Assistant Salary : $60,424–$67,582 per year

: $60,424–$67,582 per year Location : Ottawa

: Ottawa Requirements : Secondary school diploma, customer service experience, and proficiency in Microsoft Office tools.

: Secondary school diploma, customer service experience, and proficiency in Microsoft Office tools. Deadline : October 17, 2025

: October 17, 2025 Apply here Office of the Chief Electoral Officer – Administrative Positions Salary : $61,786–$69,106 per year

: $61,786–$69,106 per year Locations : Ottawa, Gatineau

: Ottawa, Gatineau Requirements : Secondary school diploma, administrative support experience, and strong client service skills.

: Secondary school diploma, administrative support experience, and strong client service skills. Deadline : March 31, 2025

: March 31, 2025 Apply here Department of Justice Canada – Administrative Assistant Salary : $61,786–$69,106 per year

: $61,786–$69,106 per year Locations : Toronto, Vancouver, Montreal

: Toronto, Vancouver, Montreal Requirements : Secondary school diploma, clerical experience, and administrative support skills.

: Secondary school diploma, clerical experience, and administrative support skills. Deadline : March 16, 2025

: March 16, 2025 Apply here

Important Tips for Applicants

Customize your resume to match the job requirements and emphasize relevant skills.

Double-check eligibility criteria before submitting applications.

Submit applications ahead of deadlines to avoid missing out.

Be prepared for potential tests or interviews as part of the hiring process.

Enjoy flexible schedules and comprehensive benefits offered by many of these positions.

These roles provide a unique opportunity to secure a government job in Canada with competitive pay and career stability, all while being open to applicants without advanced academic qualifications.