Nigeria Introduces New Multi-Purpose National Identity Card

The National Orientation Agency (NOA) rolls out the General Multipurpose National Identity Card (GMPC), which consolidates several identification systems into one. This new initiative aims to simplify the identification process and provide easier access to financial services, government interventions, and travel services for Nigerian citizens.

The GMPC serves multiple purposes, eliminating the need for Nigerians to carry different identification cards. It integrates services ranging from financial transactions to government-related benefits and travel functions.

The National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) partners with the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and the Nigeria Inter-Bank Settlement System (NIBSS) to enable financial transactions through the GMPC. This collaboration ensures the card is fully integrated into Nigeria’s financial systems for smooth payment processes.

The GMPC runs on the AFRIGO payment system, which is supported by NIBSS. This local payment platform helps reduce Nigeria’s reliance on foreign payment systems and strengthens the country’s financial infrastructure.

Nigerians can apply for the GMPC through NIMC offices, banks, or an online self-service portal. To apply, individuals must provide their National Identification Number (NIN). After the application is processed, the card will be issued by the applicant’s bank following the same procedure used for debit and credit card issuance.

Once issued, applicants can either pick up their GMPC from a designated center or opt for home delivery, which incurs an additional fee to cover the delivery cost.

This new initiative by the National Orientation Agency is set to simplify identification and access to services for Nigerian citizens, while promoting financial inclusion and convenience across the country.