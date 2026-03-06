CAF postpones 2026 WAFCON to July amid scheduling uncertainty

KEY POINTS

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has officially postponed the 2026 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON), originally set to begin in less than two weeks.

The tournament, which was scheduled for March 17 to April 3 in Morocco, will now take place from July 25 to August 16, 2026.

CAF cited “unforeseen circumstances” and the need to ensure the competition’s success as the primary reasons for the rescheduling.

The tournament is expanded to 16 teams and serves as the African qualifying route for the 2027 FIFA Women’s World Cup in Brazil.

MAIN STORY

After weeks of growing speculation and logistical uncertainty, the Confederation of African Football (CAF) announced on Thursday that the 2026 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) has been rescheduled. The continental showpiece, which Morocco is slated to host for the third consecutive time, was moved from its original spring window to a new summer slot between July 25 and August 16.

The decision followed high-level consultations between CAF, FIFA, and the Moroccan Local Organising Committee. In an official statement, CAF explained that the shift was necessary “to ensure the success of this important women’s competition, in the light of certain unforeseen circumstances.” Reports suggest the postponement was influenced by the need to avoid clashes with European club seasons and to ensure all stadiums and infrastructure in Morocco reached peak readiness following the recent men’s AFCON.

For the defending champions, Nigeria’s Super Falcons, the news has immediate operational impacts. The team, which recently concluded a two-legged friendly series against Cameroon in Yaoundé, has reportedly decamped as players return to their respective clubs. As the most successful team in the tournament’s history with 10 titles, Nigeria remains a heavy favorite, but the new July dates mean the squad must now recalibrate their high-performance training camps to peak four months later than originally planned.

WHAT’S BEING SAID

“After discussions between CAF and its partners, FIFA and other stakeholders, CAF decided to reschedule… to ensure the success of this important women’s competition,” according to the Official CAF Statement .

. “The mission is to qualify for the World Cup… we want to take it one step at a time,” stated Chiamaka Nnadozie , Super Falcons Goalkeeper, prior to the announcement.

, Super Falcons Goalkeeper, prior to the announcement. “If Morocco is not going to host it, South Africa is standing ready,” noted Gayton McKenzie, South Africa’s Minister of Sport, amid earlier rumors of a host change.

WHAT’S NEXT

CAF will release a revised official match schedule and venue list for the July-August window in the coming weeks.

National teams, including Nigeria and South Africa, are expected to reorganize their friendly match calendars for the June international break.

Ticketing and promotional activities for the tournament in Morocco are anticipated to resume fully in late May.

BOTTOM LINE

The Bottom Line is that the 2026 WAFCON has been moved to the summer to prioritize player availability and tournament prestige. While the delay is a setback for teams already in camp, CAF insists the extra time will ensure that the first 16-team edition of the tournament is a world-class success.