Anambra partners Shell Energy to shift industrial hubs from diesel to gas

KEY POINTS

The Anambra State Government is collaborating with Shell Energy Nigeria to introduce gas-powered energy solutions aimed at ensuring steady power supply and driving industrialisation.

The initiative seeks to sensitise stakeholders on shifting from diesel to gas as a more reliable and cost-effective alternative for industrial operations.

Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Prof. Solo Chukwulobelu, noted that the plan aligns with Governor Chukwuma Soludo’s administration to transform the state into a production-driven economy.

Shell Energy Nigeria has developed strategies to help industrialists transition, noting that natural gas will lower operating costs and strengthen competitiveness.

MAIN STORY

At the Anambra Energy Stakeholders Forum held in Awka on Thursday, the state government revealed a strategic partnership with Shell Energy Nigeria to overhaul the energy source for its industrial sector. Addressing industrialists and managing directors of oil firms, SSG Prof. Solo Chukwulobelu disclosed that the move to adopt gas as a major energy source began two years ago. The forum served as a significant step toward actualising the vision of transforming Anambra from a consumer economy to a production-driven one.

Anambra State Commissioner for Economic Planning and Budget, Mrs. Chiamaka Nnake, stated that the administration has already started laying the groundwork for industrial growth through infrastructure investments, including roads and modern cities. She emphasized that the transition from diesel to gas is essential for investors to reduce operating costs and enhance productivity, which in turn supports the state’s economic development goals.

Shell Energy Nigeria’s leadership, including Managing Director Mr. Ralph Gbobo and Mr. Brian Murivki (Head of New Business), confirmed that the company is ready to support the next phase of industrial growth in the state. They highlighted that natural gas offers a more stable and cost-effective energy supply, reducing exposure to the volatile prices of traditional liquid fuels. According to Shell, similar initiatives have already been successfully implemented in other states across Nigeria.

WHAT’S BEING SAID

“The plan to adopt gas as a major energy source began about two years ago… this forum marked a significant step by the state government toward actualising the vision,” stated Prof. Solo Chukwulobelu , SSG of Anambra State.

, SSG of Anambra State. “Reliable and affordable natural gas would lower operating costs and strengthen competitiveness for industries,” noted Mr. Brian Murivki , Head of New Business, Shell Energy Nigeria.

, Head of New Business, Shell Energy Nigeria. “The transition from diesel to gas would help investors reduce operating costs and enhance productivity, thereby supporting the state’s economic development.”

WHAT’S NEXT

The Anambra Government and Shell Energy will move forward with specific strategies to help local industrialists begin the physical transition of their power systems.

Further sensitisation efforts will target specific industrial clusters to ensure a broad understanding of the cost-benefit analysis of gas over diesel.

Implementation of infrastructure for gas delivery is expected to accelerate alongside the state’s ongoing road and city modernization projects.

BOTTOM LINE

The Bottom Line is that Anambra State is positioning itself as a production hub by prioritizing cheaper, gas-based energy for its industries. By partnering with Shell Energy Nigeria, the Soludo administration aims to create a more competitive environment for investors while shielding the local economy from the fluctuations of diesel prices.