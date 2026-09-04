The exchange rate between the Naira and the US dollar, according to the data released on the FMDQ Security Exchange,the official forex trading portal, showed that the naira closed at 1343 per $1 on Friday, Septermber 4th 2026. The naira traded as high as 1320 to the dollar at the investors and exporters (I&E) window on Thursday. This is brought to you by Bizwatch Nigeria.

How much is a dollar to naira today in the black market?

Dollar to naira exchange rate today black market (Aboki dollar rate):

The exchange rate for a dollar to naira at Lagos Parallel Market (Black Market) players sell a dollar for ₦1403 and buy at ₦1395 on Thursday September 3rd, 2026, according to sources at Bureau De Change (BDC).

Please note that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) does not recognize the parallel market (black market), as it has directed individuals who want to engage in Forex to approach their respective banks.

Dollar to Naira Black Market Rate Today

Dollar to Naira (USD to NGN) Black Market Exchange Rate Today Selling Rate ₦1405 Buying Rate ₦1398

Dollar to Naira CBN Rate Today

Dollar to Naira (USD to NGN) CBN Rate Today Highest Rate ₦1326 Lowest Rate ₦1315

Please note that the rates you buy or sell forex may be different from what is captured in this article because prices vary.