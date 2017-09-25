BUSINESS & ECONOMY JOB | PG Consulting Limited Fresh Graduate & Exp. Job Recruitment (4 Positions)

PG Consulting Limited is a business optimization consulting firm that leverages the techniques of business research, cutting edge innovation and scientific economics to provide robust insights that enable business decision makers to achieve accelerated and sustained competitive outcomes. We want to work with you as partners on an on-going basis towards making your organisation more profitable and better performing in terms of its bottom-line.

We are recruiting to fill the following positions below:

CLICK HERE TO VIEW JOB DETAILS AND APPLY