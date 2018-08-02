Buhari to Depart for London this Friday, on 10-day Working Holiday

President Muhammadu Buhari will on Friday begin a 10-day working holiday to the United Kingdom.

Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, who disclosed this on Wednesday, said, “President Muhammadu Buhari begins a 10 working days holiday from August 3, 2018.

“In compliance with Section 145 (1) of the 1999 Constitution, a letter has been transmitted to the President of the Senate, and the Speaker, House of Representatives to that effect.

“While the President is on vacation, the Vice President will be in acting capacity as President. President Buhari will be in London for the holiday.”

President Buhari has often been criticized for his frequent medical trips to London.

Last year, Buhari spent 103 days in a London hospital, returning to the country on August 19. Since then, he has visited his doctors three times in the UK.