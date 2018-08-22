Buhari to Commission $250 million International Breweries Plc Plant

President Muhammadu Buhari will next week Tuesday inaugurate a $250 million brewery owned by International Breweries Plc at Flowergate Industrial Scheme, Sagamu-Abeokuta Expressway, Ogun State.

The Plant Manager, Tony Agah, disclosed this to journalists on Tuesday during a tour of the brewery.

Agah said IB Plc was part of the AB InBev Group, the world’s largest brewer.

Other prominent Nigerians expected at the event include the Ogun State Governor, Senator Ibikunle Amosun; Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Okechukwu Enelamah; and the Global Chief Executive Officer, AB InBev, Carlos Brito.

The new brewery, Agah said, is the fourth plant to be established in the country by IB Plc.

The others are in Ilesa, Osun State; Onitsha, Anambra State; and Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

He said the new plant was one of the Foreign Direct Investments that came into the country in the last two years.

He said the first phase of the development of the plant had been completed with over 300 Nigerians already employed.