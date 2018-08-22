Omisore Pledges Commitment to Human Capital Development if Elected

The governorship candidate of the Social Democratic Party in Osun State, Senator Iyiola Omisore, has said that his manifesto is centred on human capital development.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with THISDAY in Osogbo, he remarked that the party was insisting on human capital development because the success of any policy and programme depends largely on human capital development.

He noted that unemployment rate in Osun was high and for him to plan, he must know the number of unemployed graduates.

According to him: “We want to plan for the development of Osun. The present government is not sincere. Our people are impoverished, but the state government is giving jobs to plumbers, masons and other artisans from Lagos.”

Omisore, who is a former deputy governor of the state, said he would ensure local content in his government, if elected. “All jobs emanating from Osun State would be done by the people in Osun, while graduates would be employed and trained to be employable.”

He said “If we want to get to the level we desire, we must ascertain where we are. We started this over a year, they did not talk. We started with vocational skills, involving artisans like auto mechanics, electricians, hairdressers and so on. We have finished with those categories.

“We are now on indigenes with educational qualification such as OND, HND and first degrees. We want to start working immediately we get into government. We don’t want OYES kind of thing where people will be given only N10,000 for them to be disengaged after a period of time.”

He said that he planned to give people dignified and pensionable employment. “Human capital is germane and it is contained in our manifesto. Financial resources of any state can only be effectively driven by human capital development”.

He said “the primary concern of the APC is just to award contracts and take our money to Lagos. We want to restore dignity back to our people. With diligent planning we are going to employ all employable graduates in this state.

“We need data to know where we are going. We would train them to be employable and give them assess to new skills. There are 10 trade centres in Osun State that have not been utilised. We would equip them.”

Omisore also said he was going to pay all salaries up to date while the pensioners would also be paid up to date.