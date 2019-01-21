Buhari Replaces Abdullahi Baffa with Bogoro as TETFund Secretary

Executive Secretary, Tertiary Education Trust Fund, Dr. Abdullahi Baffa, has been removed.

President Muhammadu Buhari reportedly ordered the removal.

Prof. Bogoro has resumed office.

There was mild jubilation at the headquarters of the agency this morning in Abuja

The Federal Government has approved the re-instatement of Professor Suleiman Elias Bogoro as the Executive Secretary of the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFUND).

Details of what led to the sack of Dr Baffa Bichi as Executive Secretary of the intervention agency was still sketchy as at the time of filing this report.

A terse statement from the Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu, explained that the re-instatement of Prof. Bogoro is with immediate effect.

His appointment is with the same terms and conditions as it were in his previous appointment and as stipulated in the TETFUND staff conditions of service.

Prof. Bogoro was the Executive Secretary of TETFUND between April 2014 and February 2016.

He was initially appointed by the Goodluck Jonathan administration but the emergence of President Muhammadu Buhari in 2015 saw his exit from the agency.