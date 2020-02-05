Buhari Names Daniel Amokachi as Nigeria’s Football Ambassador

President Muhammadu Buhari has appointed former Super Eagles player and Assistant Coach, Daniel Amokachi, as Nigeria’s Football Ambassador.

Amokachi will assist the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development to scout for talents as the nation’s Football Ambassador.

This was disclosed in a statement signed on Tuesday by Garba Shehu, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity.

Following his appointment, Amokachi will also partake in the “processes to revive the country’s football development, as well as mentor young sportsmen and women.”

Amokachi was a member of the 1994 Super Eagles Team that won the African Nations Cup in Tunisia.

He was also in the Nigerian Olympic Football Team to the 1996 Atlanta Olympics that won the Gold Medal.

The ex-player also made football exploits in Europe, particularly in England where he won the FA Cup with Everton in 1995.

Upon his retirement from active football career, Amokachi managed Nasarawa United and Enyimba Football Club of Aba.

Source: Channels TV