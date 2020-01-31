Buhari, Jonathan Meet Behind Closed Doors in State House

For the second time in three months, former President Goodluck Jonathan Thursday visited President Muhammadu Buhari in the State House, Abuja.

Jonathan who arrived at 1.45 p.m., was ushered into the president’s office and met with his successor behind closed doors for only 16 minutes.

At the end of the meeting, the president accompanied his predecessor from his office down to the fore court of the Presidential Villa at 2.01 p.m., where Jonathan boarded his car and left.

There was no information about the reason for Jonathan’s visit as journalists were not even allowed near him to ask questions.

Jonathan had made a similar visit to Buhari on October 10, 2019, and met with the president for only five minutes after which he left hurriedly.

However, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reported that the former president was on a “thank-you” visit to the president, who recently consoled him over an attack on his country home, Otuoke, Bayelsa, last December by gunmen.

Buhari reassured Jonathan of his safety and security.

The president had called his predecessor on the phone, when informed about the attack, to sympathize with him.

During the attack, three of the gunmen were killed, while a soldier also died.

