Buhari Inaugurates National Economic Council

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday inaugurated the 2019-2023 session of the National Economic Council (NEC) at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The inauguration of the council, chaired by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo was done at the council chamber of the Villa, amidst governors of the 36 states.

The inauguration was witnessed by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha; the Chief of Staff, Abba Kyari; the Governor of CBN, Godwin Emefiele and the National Security Adviser, Babagana Monguno.

Governors in attendance are: Lagos, Niger, Nasarawa, Ekiti, Borno, Ondo, Kano, Jigawa, Kebbi, Kwara, Yobe, Bayelsa, Edo, Adamawa, Kogi, Kaduna, Oyo, Plateau, Sokoto, Ogun, Ebonyi, Anambra and Gombe.

Also in attendance were the deputy governors of Katsina, Imo, Enugu, and Zamfara state.

Speaking at the event, Osinbajo described the council as an important body for developing, advising and implementing issues relating to the country’s economy.

Inaugurating the NEC, Buhari urged the council to pay special attention to security, education, agriculture and health.

He said their success in the four areas would go a long way in enhancing the standard of living of the citizenry.

While reiterating the commitment of his administration to protect the country’s territory, he said everybody must contribute in addressing the security challenges facing the country.

Going forward, the president said in the next four years, states must find ways to increase IGR and promote agriculture.