Breaking News: Resign Now, APC National Deputy Chairman Tells Oshiomhole

Deputy National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Lawal Shuaibu, has called on the party’s National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole to resign from office.

Shuaibu made this demand in his letter dated May 27, 2019, which was delivered to Oshiomhole in Abuja on May 28.

The letter was titled “APC: IT’S FORTUNES Vs MISFORTUNES, TIME TO ACT!”

The former senator said he wrote the letter in his personal capacity and as the deputy national chairman of the party.

He said, “I write this letter to you with a very deep (sic) heart and high sense of responsibility.

“I write this letter thinking because I am a critical stakeholder in the APC project.

“I write this letter with my hands shaking, arising from the realizing of my involvement in a project that is currently seen as failing, even before achieving the ambition of its founding fathers. I never found myself in any failed project.

“In advanced democracies, people who fail to add value or build over and above what they met on assumption of duty show some civilized examples, they honourably bow out.

“In that connection, therefore, I want to advise you to take the path of honour, to step aside and allow the Party to embark on the onerous task of reconstruction and rehabilitation in those States it was weakened by the effect of the last primary election exercises.

“Or even the task of recreating the party where it is on the path of extinction, arising from the loss of a sitting APC Government, for example in Zamfara State, where you directly personally created the problem leading to the painful complete loss of APC’s electoral fortunes. From up to down, all these are uncontestable facts.

“You cannot exonerate yourself from what happened to APC (in) Zamfara State, thereby destroying the hopes and aspirations of 534,541 APC members and supporters.”