Top 500 Emerge At InterswitchSPAK 6.0 Pre-Qualifying Examinations, Unprecedented Prize Pool Up For Grabs

Following the successful completion of the pre-qualifying examinations, Interswitch, Africa’s foremost digital payment and commerce company has proudly announced the conclusion of the second phase of the ongoing InterswitchSPAK 6.0 competition.

Now in its 6th edition in Nigeria, InterswitchSPAK, a flagship Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative of the Interswitch Group, continues to inspire interest in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) subjects among Senior Secondary School students across Africa.

This year, the competition recorded an unprecedented participation, with a total of over 16,000 registered students and subsequently, about 11,500 students who sat for the prequalifying examination. From the pre-qualifying examination, the 500 top-performing students have emerged. As the competition advances to the next stage, 81 participants will proceed to the semi-finals of the competition which will be broadcast on national television. These talented students will vie for the prestigious title of Nigeria’s Best STEM Student.

Furthermore, in a bid to further promote academic excellence, Interswitch has significantly increased the prize pool for this edition. The total prize pool now stands at over 30 million Naira, representing a 140% increase from the previous 12.5 million Naira, reinforcing Interswitch’s commitment to educational development.

Reflecting on this year’s competition, Cherry Eromosele, Executive Vice President & Group Chief Marketing and Communications Officer at Interswitch Group said:

“We are thrilled to announce the successful conclusion of the pre-qualifying examinations for the 6th edition of InterswitchSPAK. With over 16,000 registered students and more than 11,500 participating in the exams, this year’s competition has seen remarkable engagement. The significant increase in our prize pool to over 30 million Naira underscores our unwavering commitment to nurturing STEM talents across Nigeria. By recognizing and rewarding the brilliance of our young minds, we are not just investing in their futures but also in the future of STEM education in Africa. We eagerly anticipate the next stages of the competition and are excited to see the innovative and inspiring solutions our students will bring forward.”

The first prize winner will receive N15 million tertiary scholarship spread over five years, a laptop, and monthly stipends. The second-place winner gets N10 million spread over three years and a laptop, while the third-place winner will get N5 million for one year.

In addition to the top three prizes, cash rewards are also available for participants who secure 4th to 9th positions. In addition, the top 18 semi-finalists will also receive cash prizes. The competition will also recognise and offer cash rewards to the top 27 contributing teachers.

Interswitch will also provide JAMB e-PINS for the top 200 preliminary qualifiers to register for the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) examinations free of charge.

The TV broadcast of the competition is set to commence airing on Sunday, October 27, 2024. Audiences are encouraged to follow the company’s social media platforms @InterswitchSPAK for more information.

The previous edition saw Abraham Daramola from Hallmark Secondary School, Ondo State, emerge as the winner, with Emmanuel Omoegbeleghan from The Crescent International School, Ogun State, and Emmanuel Angelo-Hyuwa from The Ambassadors College, Ogun State, securing the second and third positions, respectively.