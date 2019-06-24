Breaking News: Court Issues Arrest Warrant For Innoson Boss

The Federal High Court in Lagos has issued a bench warrant for the arrest and production in court of Chief Executive Officer, CEO, of Innosson Nigeria Ltd, Innocent Chukwuma and two others, over alleged fraud.

Justice Ayokunle Faji of the Federal High Court who issued the arrest warrant, also stated that Chukwuma and the other two persons, should be produced in court without delay.

Anambra-born Chwukwuma have been having a running battle with a prominent new generation bank for a while now.

Recall that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) had vowed to arrest and prosecute Chukwuma for alleged fraud.

Wilson Uwujaren, EFCC spokesman, made this known on Wednesday, October 10, 2018 after Olusola Williams, a judge of the special offences court in Ikeja, Lagos, struck out the commission’s case against Chukwuma.

Justice Williams struck out the case after the EFCC failed to produce Chukwuma in court to face trial saying it was the responsibility of the commission to make sure that he appear before him.

More details later…