BREAKING: Court Sacks Senator Atai Aidoko

A Federal High Court in Abuja has ordered the immediate sack of a senator, Atai Aidoko, as the member representing Kogi East.

The court presided over by judge, Gabriel Kolawole, ruled that Mr Aidoko was wrongly presented as the flag bearer of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), in the December 2014 Primaries conducted by the PDP.

Following the presentation of Mr Aidoko as the party’s flag bearer, Mr Aidoko’s challenger, Isaac Alfa, began a legal battle for the nullification of Mr Aidoko’s election.

An appeal court had ordered parties to return to the trial court to allow it determine the rightful owner of the suit, thus rendering the seat vacant.

However, Mr Aidoko refused vacating the office and has appeared repeatedly at Senate plenaries since then.

On Wednesday, the court ordered the PDP and Mr Aidoko to pay Mr Alfa N750,000 each.