Brazil Crushes Messi-led La Albiceleste in 2019 Copa America Semi-final

Lionel Messi’s hopes of winning a trophy with Argentina were dashed once again last night by Brazil.

Tite’s side were simply too strong in the Copa America semi-final, beating their bitter South American rivals 2-0.

Manchester City’s Gabriel Jesus opened the scoring on 19 minutes, but Argentina did have their chances to equalise.

Messi himself hit the post and had a free-kick brilliantly saved by Liverpool star Alisson Becker, while Sergio Aguero also had a big chance in the first-half.

But Brazil sealed the win on 71 minutes with a brilliant counter-attack.

Brazil will now either play Chile or Peru in the final and will be the heavy favourites to win the trophy on home soil.

It’s now nine international tournaments for Messi without a trophy, but there is another Copa America scheduled for next summer before the 2022 World Cup.

Will he ever end his drought on the international scene? Given how poor the current Argentina side is, it’s hard to see it happening in his career.

