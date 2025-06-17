Bomb Scare Forces Emergency Landing Of Hajj Flight In Indonesia

A Saudia Airlines flight carrying 442 Hajj pilgrims from Jeddah to Jakarta was forced to make an emergency landing in Medan, Indonesia, on Tuesday after authorities received a bomb threat via email.

According to a statement from Indonesia’s Directorate General of Civil Aviation, an unidentified individual sent an email around 7:30 a.m. local time threatening to “blow up” Flight SV 5276. The aircraft, which departed from Saudi Arabia, was originally bound for Soekarno-Hatta International Airport in Jakarta.

Shortly after 10:00 a.m., the pilot diverted the plane to Kualanamu International Airport in Medan, on Sumatra Island, in line with safety protocols. The flight was carrying 207 male and 235 female pilgrims returning from the annual Hajj pilgrimage.

“In response to identified safety threats, the pilot opted to reroute the flight to the nearest airport,” said InJourney Airports, the country’s airport operator.

Upon landing, all passengers were safely evacuated, and a bomb disposal unit thoroughly searched the aircraft for explosive devices. As of press time, the plane remained grounded in Medan.

Transport ministry officials confirmed that investigations are ongoing, although no explosives have been found.