Bitcoin Trading Volume Increases by 100% From Its 7 month Low

With Tuesday’s dramatic $600 bitcoin rally came a sharp rise in trading volume, more specifically a 100 percent increase from its 7-month volume low set just four days ago.

As of Monday, bitcoin’s 24-hour trading volume had fallen to $2.92 billion, a level last seen on November 7. However, as price volatility tends to follow dramatic volume lows, bitcoin’s breakout yesterday was no exception to the rule: 24-hour trading volume reached $5.9 billion.

All in all, this marked a 103.7 percent increase from the 36-week low set this past Saturday.

On some exchanges, volumes even set records.

A popular high-leverage trading cryptocurrency exchange, Bitmex, experienced its highest bitcoin trading volume in an 8-hour window ever during the price surge yesterday. As seen in the chart below, the value recorded was north of $2.4 billion.