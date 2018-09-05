Bitcoin Suffers 3 percent Loss as Goldman Sachs Relegates Plans for Cryptos Desk

The market’s biggest digital coins dropped sharply on Wednesday amid a report that Goldman Sachs Group Inc. is pulling back on near-term plans to set up a cryptocurrency trading desk.

Bitcoin, the biggest digital asset, erased gains and fell more than 3 percent in about 10 minutes. Litecoin, Ethereum and Ripple followed suit. Ethereum skidded by as much as 12 percent.

Goldman Sachs has moved its plan for a crypto trading desk lower down on its priority list, Business Insider reported, citing people familiar with the matter. The Wall Street banking giant is focused on other digital-coin services, such as a custody product, the report said.