Mediacraft Associates Announces Creative Lead As Juror For LAIF Awards

Mediacraft Associates, one of Nigeria’s leading PR and Integrated Marketing Communications agencies, has announced that Samuel Olonisakin, the agency’s Creative Lead (IMC, Digital Marketing and Masterbrand), has been selected as a member of the YOUNG LAIFERS jury for the 19th edition of the prestigious 2024 Edition of the LAIF Creative Awards. This event, which celebrates outstanding creativity, excellence in brand strategy development and marketing communications excellence, will take place in November 2024 in Lagos.

In a statement from the organisers, signed by Lanre Adisa, President, Advertising Agencies Association of Nigeria (AAAN); Olonisakin was selected for this task as a respected and reputable creative person who has made marks in the global marketing communications community.

As a results-driven and resourceful craftsman, Olonisakin brings a wealth of experience and expertise in successfully translating desired moods, messages, concepts, and underdeveloped ideas into imagery.

As Creative lead, he has worked on some reputable FMCG brands, including: International Breweries Plc/ABInBev (Trophy Lager, Trophy Stout, Eagle Lager, Eagle Stout, Castle Milk Stout and Grand malt); Total Nigeria Plc., KFC, Fan milk Plc/Danone (Fanice Ice Cream, Go Slo Ice Cream and Fanvannille Flavoured Milk Drink); Kraft Heinz Foods Nigeria (Mayonnaise, Ketchup, and Tomato paste); and Patisen Nig Ltd (Ami Seasoning). Hero Lager Beer, 9mobile, Burger King, Seaman Schnapps, 9jacCafe Rhum, Korect Bitters, Wema Bank, BetKing and others.

“I am honoured to serve as a juror for LAIF Creative Awards”, said Olonisakin. “I look forward to evaluating the innovative works presented by participants and celebrating their creativity and dedication.”

The award aims to discover the young and upcoming creatives in the industry. Olonisakin will join a distinguished panel of judges who are leaders in the creative industry. The judging period is between November 7 and 14, 2024.