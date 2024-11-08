FG Rejects Proposal For Mines Rangers, Supports Strengthening Existing Task Force

The Federal Government opposes the proposed establishment of the Nigeria Mines Ranger Service (NMRS), which aims to combat illegal mining across the country. Key government agencies argue that the new agency would duplicate the responsibilities of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC).

At a public hearing in Abuja today, representatives from the Ministries of Solid Minerals Development, Justice, and Interior, along with officials from the NSCDC and Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), express their concerns about the bill. Attorney-General Lateef Fagbemi and Minister of Solid Minerals, Dele Alake, recommend strengthening the existing Special Mines Surveillance Task Force (SMSTF) instead.

Attorney-General Fagbemi, represented by Dr. Patrick Eoyan, Director of Legal Services, advises the use of advanced technology, such as drones, to enhance surveillance of mining sites. Minister Alake also emphasizes adopting modern technological solutions to curb illegal mining activities effectively.

Legislative Goals and Support for the Bill

Senator Ogoshi Onawo (PDP-Nasarawa) introduces the bill with the goal of creating a specialized security unit to protect mining operations and enforce mining laws in Nigeria. The initiative seeks to address the growing challenges posed by illegal and artisanal mining.

Senate President Godswill Akpabio, represented by Senator Diket Plang (APC-Plateau), underscores the need for legal frameworks that bolster security and economic productivity. He encourages lawmakers to update existing laws to support national progress, enhance citizen welfare, and ensure security.

Senate President Akpabio states, “The exploitation of mineral resources must not jeopardize lives; it should contribute to economic growth and uplift Nigerians’ living standards.”

Enhancing Security in the Mining Sector

In a recent announcement, Minister Dele Alake unveils plans to establish a mining police force under the Ministry of Solid Minerals. This dedicated force will operate within the solid mineral sector as well as in the marine and blue economy sectors, with personnel directly accountable to ministry officials.

Additionally, there are plans to deploy a specialized security unit in regions heavily affected by insecurity, particularly where economic activities like agriculture are disrupted. The National Economic Council (NEC) previously outlines strategies to deploy agro-rangers to protect food-producing areas. This initiative serves as a short-term solution while awaiting the establishment of state police for long-term security.

The NSCDC has already deployed 10,000 agro-rangers across the country to address insecurity in agricultural zones that have faced significant challenges impacting food production.

Tackling Illegal Mining and Resource Theft

Nigeria continues to lose vast resources due to illegal mining and exploitation, ranging from crude oil in the southern regions to gold and other solid minerals in the northern parts. These activities are linked to rising insecurity, including banditry, which threatens both economic stability and national security.

The Federal Government remains committed to implementing measures to protect its natural resources, ensuring that mining activities contribute positively to economic growth and national stability.