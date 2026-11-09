Facebook Instagram Linkedin X Youtube
Monday, November 9, 2026
Home Business News Bitcoin, ether hit two-month lows as US political shift raises regulatory concerns

Bitcoin, ether hit two-month lows as US political shift raises regulatory concerns

By
Kehinde Victor
-

KEY POINTS

  • Bitcoin fell more than 2 per cent to $73,708, its lowest level since August.
  • Ether dropped about 5 per cent to $2,223, also its weakest price since August.
  • Investors are concerned that a Democratic-controlled US Congress could tighten cryptocurrency regulation.
  • Recent market pressures include a reported $6 billion heist at Binance and the election of prominent cryptocurrency critics in the US midterm elections.

MAIN STORY

Bitcoin and ether fell to their lowest levels since August in late Sunday trading as investors reacted to the possibility of tougher cryptocurrency regulation under a US Congress controlled by the Democratic Party.

Bitcoin, the largest cryptocurrency by market capitalisation, declined by more than 2 per cent to $73,708. Ether, the second-largest cryptocurrency, lost about 5 per cent to $2,223.

The declines reflect growing uncertainty over the regulatory environment for digital assets following last week’s US midterm elections. Investors are concerned that the election of prominent cryptocurrency critics could strengthen efforts to introduce tighter oversight of the sector.

THE ISSUES

The latest losses add to pressure on cryptocurrency markets, which have also been unsettled by a reported $6 billion heist at Binance, the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange.

The combination of security concerns and uncertainty over future regulation has weighed on investor confidence, putting pressure on major digital assets.

For cryptocurrency investors, the prospect of tougher rules in the United States raises questions about how exchanges and other market participants could be affected. The US remains an important market for the digital asset industry, making political and regulatory developments there significant for global prices.

WHAT’S NEXT

Investors will be watching developments in the US Congress for indications of whether lawmakers intend to pursue stricter cryptocurrency rules. Further regulatory uncertainty or security concerns could continue to influence trading in the market.

BOTTOM LINE

Bitcoin and ether’s latest declines show how political developments and security concerns can quickly affect cryptocurrency prices. The prospect of tighter US regulation has added another source of uncertainty to a market already unsettled by the Binance heist.

Reuters

Dr Douglas Okor wins international award for bringing advanced neurosurgical care to Nigeria

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

© 2026 - BizWatchNigeria.Ng
MORE STORIES
All Resolutions Approved at Ecobank's AGM, Extra Ordinary General Meeting

Ecobank adire Lagos targets 35,000 visitors, 150 brands

BizWatchNigeria.Ng
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance (opens in a new tab)
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.