BisonFly Debuts As FG’s Strategy For Cheaper Domestic Flights

The Federal Government has launched the BisonFly Project, a groundbreaking initiative designed to optimize air travel costs for the Federal Civil Service. By harnessing the power of technology and collective bargaining, BisonFly aims to reduce expenditure and improve service delivery across Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs).

With a centralized, technology-enabled system, BisonFly will integrate digital booking tools and platforms to ensure transparency and efficiency in official travel arrangements. According to Minister of Finance, Wale Edun, “Project BisonFly directly supports our commitment to prudent financial management.”

This innovative project is a model for fiscal responsibility and a significant step towards achieving fiscal discipline and improving public sector efficiency in Nigeria. As the government works to enhance efficiency and accountability, BisonFly is poised to make a positive impact on government operations and set a precedent for other initiatives. With its expected launch in the coming months, BisonFly is set to revolutionize air travel for the Federal Government.