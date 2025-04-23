NGX Records Intraday Boost As GTCO, Zenith, Access Rally

The stock market index is climbing during the intraday trading session on the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) trading platform as Nigerian Breweries, Zenith Bank, GTCO, and Access Holdings Plc rally. The market is on a gaining track at midday, with investors showing interest in banking names and top-leading brewers stocks on the exchange.

Nigerian Breweries Plc is gaining equities investors’ attention after the company halted loss-making with an impressive first quarter earnings release. International Breweries is also making a strong uptrend.

At midday, the NGX All Share Index experienced a bullish trend, reflecting a gain of 0.30%, Alpha Morgan Capital Limited told investors in an emailed note. Stockbrokers said this upward movement is due to buying interest of investors in some mid- to high-capitalized stocks.

Top midday gainers include NB (9.94%), INTBREW (9.09%), ACCESSCORP (3.17%), UCAP (2.93%), ZENITHBANK (2.16%), GTCO (1.69%), UBA (1.56%), TRANSCORP (1.20%), JAIZBANK (0.67%), among others.