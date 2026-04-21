Beyond SIM Swaps: How CBN–NCC collaboration aims to secure Nigeria’s digital economy

Nigeria’s digital economy is expanding at an unprecedented pace, powered by rapid mobile penetration, fintech innovation, and increasing reliance on electronic payments. Yet, beneath this growth lies a persistent vulnerability—SIM-related fraud.

From SIM swap attacks to identity theft linked to recycled phone numbers, fraudsters have increasingly exploited gaps between the financial and telecommunications systems. Now, regulators are moving decisively to close that gap.

In a landmark development, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) have formalised a strategic partnership aimed at combating SIM-related fraud and strengthening consumer protection across Nigeria’s digital ecosystem.

Nigeria’s dependence on mobile-driven financial services makes SIM integrity critical. According to industry data from the NCC, Nigeria had over 220 million active telecom subscriptions as of 2025, with a teledensity exceeding 100%. This level of connectivity has enabled financial inclusion but also expanded the attack surface for fraud.

At the same time, electronic payment volumes continue to surge. Data from the CBN indicates that digital transactions—particularly through mobile channels, USSD, and instant payments—have grown exponentially over the past five years, with trillions of naira processed monthly through platforms like NIBSS Instant Payments.

However, this growth has been accompanied by rising fraud incidents. SIM swap fraud, in particular, has emerged as a major threat, allowing criminals to hijack mobile numbers and gain access to bank accounts, OTPs, and digital wallets.

A strategic regulatory response

The newly signed Memorandum of Understanding between the CBN and NCC represents a structural shift from fragmented oversight to coordinated regulation.

Speaking at the signing in Abuja, CBN Governor Olayemi Cardoso described the agreement as “a practical statement of national interest,” emphasising that digital finance requires integrated safeguards across sectors.

At the heart of the agreement is the Telecom Identity Risk Management Portal—a real-time data-sharing infrastructure designed to detect fraud linked to SIM swaps, recycled numbers, and blacklisted lines.

This platform will allow banks, fintechs, and other financial institutions to verify the status of a phone number before processing transactions, effectively adding a new layer of authentication beyond traditional PINs and passwords.

According to NCC Executive Vice Chairman Aminu Maida, the initiative will provide “timely and relevant intelligence” to financial institutions, significantly improving their ability to detect and prevent fraud.

Why this matters: from silos to synchronisation

Historically, Nigeria’s financial and telecom sectors have operated in parallel regulatory silos. While the CBN oversees banks and payment systems, the NCC regulates telecom operators—the custodians of mobile identities. Fraudsters have exploited this disconnect.

For instance, SIM swaps, often executed through compromised identity verification processes—can occur within telecom networks without immediate visibility to banks. By the time financial institutions detect anomalies, funds may already have been siphoned.

The new framework aims to eliminate this lag through real-time synchronisation of data and coordinated response mechanisms.

CBN’s Director of Payment System Supervision, Rakiya Yusuf, noted that the partnership builds on years of collaboration, including the 2018 framework that enabled telecom operators to participate in mobile money services.

Data protection and trust concerns

While the initiative promises enhanced security, it also raises critical questions about data privacy and governance.

Regulators have emphasised that the Telecom Identity Risk Management Portal will operate under strict compliance with Nigeria’s data protection laws, incorporating encryption protocols and user consent frameworks.

This is crucial in a market where trust remains fragile. Consumers who have experienced failed transactions, delayed refunds, or unauthorised debits are increasingly demanding accountability.

The joint framework also addresses these concerns by standardising complaint resolution processes and introducing faster refund timelines—reportedly targeting a 30-second resolution window for certain transaction failures.

Broader impact on financial inclusion

Nigeria’s digital financial inclusion drive depends heavily on trust. As more citizens—particularly in underserved areas—adopt mobile banking and fintech services, the integrity of these systems becomes non-negotiable.

By reducing fraud risks and improving consumer protection, the CBN–NCC collaboration could accelerate adoption of digital financial services, especially among first-time users who remain wary of security threats.

Moreover, the initiative aligns with broader national objectives to deepen cashless transactions and expand the digital economy, which contributes significantly to Nigeria’s GDP.

Implementation: from policy to practice

To operationalise the agreement, two joint committees have been established:

A Joint Committee on Payment Systems and Consumer Protection

A Joint Committee on Telecom Risk Management Platform

These bodies will oversee execution, monitor compliance, and ensure that both sectors remain aligned in tackling emerging threats.

However, execution will be critical. Success will depend on the ability of banks, telecom operators, and fintech firms to integrate systems, share data responsibly, and respond swiftly to incidents.

The bigger picture: a digital economy at a crossroads

Nigeria stands at a pivotal moment in its digital evolution. With one of Africa’s largest fintech ecosystems and a rapidly growing user base, the country has the potential to lead in digital finance. But that leadership hinges on trust.

SIM-related fraud is not just a technical issue—it is a systemic risk that undermines confidence in the entire ecosystem. By addressing it through coordinated regulation, Nigeria is taking a decisive step toward building a more secure, resilient digital economy.

Bottom line

The CBN–NCC alliance marks a critical shift from reactive enforcement to proactive risk management in Nigeria’s digital space. If effectively implemented, it could significantly reduce SIM-related fraud, enhance consumer trust, and lay a stronger foundation for the country’s next phase of digital and financial growth.