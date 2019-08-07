Berger Paints Nigeria Plc., one of Nigeria’s leading manufacturers of paints and allied coatings has opened a new Colour World outlet at Awolowo way, Ikoyi, Lagos as part of its commitment to meet the growing demand by consumers for a wide range of colours at Point of Sales.

Speaking during the opening in Lagos on Tuesday, August 6, 2019, the Managing Director, Berger Paints Nigeria Plc., Arjan Sircar explained that the store will be a destination of choice for homes and organisations located within the Ikoyi/Victoria Island axis, desirous of giving their exterior and interior buildings aesthetic look as the company remains dedicated to serving its customers better with different quality paint products.

“We are excited to open this new Colour world outlet in Ikoyi. This helps to showcase our capacity to provide wide range of products in a way that represents how we are transforming the paint industry and how we can satisfy the desire of our customers. This Outlet offers a variety of colours that meet customers specification coupled with a state-of-the-art tinting technology that offers one stop-shop for their painting needs”, he said.

Sircar disclosed that the centre has unlimited paint offerings which are meant to serve 5 business segments that include Decorative/Architectural finishes, Industrial coatings, Marine & Protection coatings, Automotive/Vehicle refinishes, Wood Finishing and Preservers.

In his remarks, the Chairman of Berger Paints Nigeria Plc., Mr. Abi Ayida expressed delight at the opening of the outlet noting that it is a significant milestone achievement for the company considering the level of commitment and effort channeled to make it come into reality.

“We are grateful for the new journey the company is embarking on. We are excited about the new partnership and the new beginning. And I think at the beginning of any venture like this, one usually comes into play is the acknowledgement. What you are seeing here today is the result of the conceptualization of a vision.

I salute the team for the commitment and hard work you have put into this. It is always gratifying to see the result of extra ordinary level of effort. This is just a start of greater things to come”, he stated.

Ayida further disclosed that the new outlet would ease the stress faced by customers living in the Ikoyi environs in accessing the wide range of quality paints from the company.

Also speaking shortly after the opening of the outlet, the Head of Marketing & Strategy, Berger Paints Nigeria Plc., Dominic Oladeji stated that the decision to open a new store is in line with the mission to deliver optimal satisfaction to customers and provide them with better service delivery.

“The idea behind this initiative is to provide the best shopping experience ever to our customers. This outlet offers a state-of-the-art facility that guarantees comfort, convenience and exceptional service to our customers. For us, this is a journey and not a destination. The new Berger Colour World epitomizes class and convenience’’ he said.

“We believe this initiative that we have put together will change the landscape in the paint industry. We look forward to having every customer on board when we roll out another initiative. We are convinced that this initiative is poised to revolutionize the paint industry”, he added.

Oladeji stated that the outlet was established to enhance accessibility, visibility and availability of the company’s products to customers while also serving as a channel for distributing the whole range of products in the company’s portfolio within the Ikoyi environs.

He noted that the Berger Colour World is a storehouse for a wide range of the company’s products, paints tools and other services, which can assist customers in decision making as far as paints, and paints applications are concerned.