Ben Murray-Bruce Announces Withdrawal from Senate Race, Nigerians Ridicule Senator on Twitter

The ‘common sense Senator’ Ben Murray Bruce, was the butt of snide remarks on Twitter Monday after he announced his withdrawal from the race to seek a second term as the senator representing Bayelsa east in the 2019 election.

According to Cable, Bruce made this known in a letter he wrote to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Monday, the eve of the senatorial primary election of PDP in the state.

Bruce attributed his withdrawal from the race to the need to allow someone else from the constituency fly the banner of the PDP in 2019.

“I thank God and the good people of Brass, Bayelsa East Senatorial District who offered me the golden opportunity four years ago to represent them and the state in the Senate, Nigeria’s highest lawmaking chamber,” the letter read.

“It is without doubt that I have tried to discharge my duties as a legislator and representative of my people creditably to the best of my ability so far.

“My voice has been very loud on the issues that matter to our people and our country at all time. My support to our party, my people and state government is unquestionable. I am humbled that the national leadership of my party supported by the State chapter in appreciation of my efforts offered to support my reelection to the senate to continue my service.

“I have also intensified consultations in the last couple of week in the course of which I have come to realize an existing local rotational arrangement of over 20 years beginning with the late Great Chief Melford Okilo, by which arrangement the Senatorial seat rotates per local government area among the three councils for four years in the Senatorial District.

“Even with the support of my party at the National and state levels with the full backing of my state government and leadership, as a man of honour interested in the well-being of my people, I hereby announce my withdrawal from the Senatorial race.

“I do not want whatever reason to appear to have used my privileged position and influence to do anything other than the well-being and the stability and the good of the people. I am in all of these for the people, not for myself.”

Bruce expressed gratitude to all those who have contributed to his career as a lawmaker.

He also thanked his constituents for giving him the opportunity to serve.

“Once again, I thank the former President, Dr. Goodluck Ebelo Jonathan, the National Chairman, Prince Uche Secondus, my colleagues in the Senate and Governor of Bayelsa State, the Honourable Henry Seriake Dickson for their support and encouragement,” he said.

“I also thank the leadership of my Senatorial District and state, for being there for me.

“I thank specially the people of my constituency for their trust and confidence in me to serve and represent them in the Senate. By trusting me with this mandate, I have come to know them and our people even better, an experience I will never forget for the rest of my life.

“I am indeed grateful to my darling wife, my children, and other members of my family for their support and prayers. I appreciate the efforts of my hardworking campaign staff for their support and dedication.

“Again, I thank the leadership of the party for their continuing support. I also assured the party of my availability and readiness to serve at any capacity when the opportunity comes.”

His withdrawal provoked some taunts on Twitter. Here are some:

.@benmurraybruce abandoned his ambition to represent the Bayelsa East Senatorial District following WIDESPREAD REJECTION of his candidacy by the stakeholders of the district.🤣🤣🤣🤣 Them no see Ben Bruce HARD-WORK and COMMON SENSE FOR @Twitter ?🤣🤣🤣https://t.co/a06WUfnDrQ https://t.co/WTxDKp4ATk — Kayode Ogundamisi (@ogundamisi) October 1, 2018

Ben Bruce can now return to Silverbird and concentrate all his energy on repaying the N11billion debt his company owes to AMCON and the Nigerian people — Daddy D.O🇳🇬 (@DOlusegun) October 1, 2018

My name is Ben Bruised and I just want to make commonsense 😩 https://t.co/eWSBYsbuMZ — SoulJah (@jeffphilips1) October 1, 2018

Ben Bruce down

Suleiman Hunkuyi down How many more to go? #NonReturningSenators — Adebayo Bankole Akintunde (@AdeBanqie) October 1, 2018

How to avoid public humiliation 101 ☺️☺️☺️ Breaking, Mr ⁦@benmurraybruce⁩ applied common sense for the first time. https://t.co/2YiYUdYobJ — Adeola Mary Slessor (@Adeola0503) October 1, 2018