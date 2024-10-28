BCPG Pushes Lagos To Adopt Tech Solutions For Building Safety

The Building Collapse Prevention Guild (BCPG) urges the Lagos State Government to adopt advanced technology to monitor building conditions and proactively prevent structural failures.

In an interview, BCPG Ikeja Coordinator Gbolahan Oyelakin highlights the critical role of technology in detecting risks early. “Technology tracks a building’s life cycle, allowing us to identify potential material failures before they turn into hazards,” Oyelakin explains. He advocates for life cycle assessments to catch substandard materials and ensure buildings meet safety standards from the start.

Oyelakin commends the Lagos State Building Control Agency (LASBCA) for its actions in demolishing unsafe buildings and engaging with residents on essential safety practices. He also emphasizes the value of data-driven insights into construction trends, revealing how cost-cutting measures during economic downturns can compromise building quality.

Additionally, Oyelakin calls for strict adherence to insurance policies within the construction industry, stressing the need for accountability and consistent safety protocols. With Lagos recording over 90 building collapses and significant loss of life in the past decade, he urges authorities to use technology and enforce safety regulations to better protect lives and property across the state.