Nwifuru Releases N75,000 As Minimum Wage For Ebonyi State

Gov. Francis Nwifuru has authorized paying the state’s government staff a minimum wage of N 75,000. On Sunday, Mr. Monday Uzor, the governor’s Chief Press Secretary, issued a statement in Abakaliki.

Nwifuru stated that the implementation of the new minimum wage will begin on Monday. The governor stated that the decision was made after a thorough evaluation of the country’s present economic condition, particularly its impact on workers.

According to him, the lowest-paid public worker at grade level 2 will receive the entire minimum salary of 75,000, while grade levels 3 and above would receive an increase of 40,000 across the board.