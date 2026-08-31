BBNaija star, Tacha reportedly arrested in Lagos

By Annette Ikponmwonba | August 31, 2026

Keypoints

BBNaija star Natacha Akide, popularly known as Tacha, was reportedly arrested by the Nigerian Police Force in Lagos.

She was allegedly picked up at her Ajah residence on Sunday.

She reportedly failed to honour three police invitations issued between May and August 2026.

The reported arrest is linked to allegations arising from claims she made online concerning rape and human trafficking.

Tacha had previously accused an unidentified man of trafficking young people to Europe under the guise of offering scholarships.

The report was disclosed by Best of Nollywood CEO Seun Oloketuyi on Instagram.

Main Story

Big Brother Naija star Natacha Akide, popularly known as Tacha, has reportedly been arrested by the Nigerian Police Force in Lagos, According to Nigerian movie producer and Chief Executive Officer of Best of Nollywood, Seun Oloketuyi, Tacha was arrested on Sunday at her residence in Ajah after allegedly failing to respond to three invitations from the police between May and August 2026.

Oloketuyi disclosed the development in a post on his Instagram page, claiming that the reality TV star was eventually picked up at her residence after failing to honour the invitations, The reported arrest comes amid allegations connected to statements Tacha made online concerning rape and human trafficking.

The Issues

Tacha had previously appeared in a viral video in which she accused an unidentified man of trafficking young people to Europe while allegedly using scholarship offers as a means of attracting them, The allegations reportedly prompted police interest and the invitations allegedly issued to the reality star.

However, the available report does not establish whether Tacha has been formally charged with an offence or whether the allegations she made have been proven false, The circumstances surrounding the reported arrest, including the exact allegations being investigated and Tacha’s current legal status, remain subject to official clarification.

What’s Being Said

Seun Oloketuyi claimed that Tacha had been invited by the police on three occasions but failed to honour the invitations before officers reportedly arrested her at her Ajah residence, The report also suggests that the police investigation may be connected to alleged false rape and trafficking claims made by Tacha online, Tacha has previously spoken publicly about her personal and professional journey, including the influence of her late mother on her career and success in the entertainment and beauty industries.

What’s Next

The next stage is expected to depend on the outcome of the police investigation and any statements released by the Nigerian Police Force or Tacha’s legal representatives, If the allegations are substantiated, further legal proceedings could follow. If not, the reported arrest could lead to clarification or dismissal of the allegations.

Bottom Line

Tacha has reportedly been arrested in Lagos after allegedly failing to honour three police invitations, with the matter reportedly linked to allegations arising from claims she made online about rape and human trafficking. However, official confirmation of the specific allegations and her legal status is still important before drawing conclusions.