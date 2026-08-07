BBNaija housemates face first wager loss as season heats up

By Boluwatife Oshadiya | August 8, 2026

Housemates lose their first wager after Biggie criticised their presentation for lacking coordination, creativity and imagination

Sheba becomes the first female Head of House while Mercedes wins the Arena Games with 105 points

Biggie introduces prize-money fluctuations and brings back the Most Influential Player of the Week

Main Story

Big Brother Naija Season 11 housemates faced their first major setback in week two after losing their wager presentation as tensions, strategy and competition intensified in the Show Ya Sef house.

The week, themed “Game on”, required the 24 housemates to work collectively on a creative presentation that would establish a season identity for BBNaija Season 11. However, disagreements during preparations spilled into the task, with several housemates involved in heated exchanges.

According to Africa Magic, Biggie’s assessment went beyond the final presentation to include how effectively the housemates collaborated and brought their concept to life. Despite commending their commitment and teamwork, Biggie ruled that the presentation lacked sufficient coordination, creativity and imagination, resulting in the house’s first wager loss of the season.

The week also produced a leadership milestone as Sheba became the first female Head of House of the season. However, the position did not automatically grant access to the HoH Loft. Following the season’s new lucky-dip system, Cassi gained access and selected Nomy to join him.

Biggie also announced changes to the game’s financial stakes, with the housemates now required to protect the cash component of the season’s ₦160 million prize package. The season’s total prize includes ₦100 million in cash and a new SUV.

Meanwhile, the Most Influential Player of the Week (MIPOW) returned, allowing housemates to score one another based on influence within the house.

What’s Being Said

“Big Brother Naija has consistently redefined entertainment in Africa by bringing together authentic storytelling, compelling personalities and moments that resonate with millions of viewers,” said Atinuke Babatunde, Executive Head, Content and Channels, West Africa, MultiChoice.

Africa Magic’s coverage of the season has continued to position the new twists, including The Gambit and changing prize dynamics, as mechanisms designed to increase strategic competition among the housemates.

What’s Next

The housemates are expected to face the consequences of their first wager loss while preparing for the next weekly challenge

The next MIPOW cycle will give housemates another opportunity to influence how their fellow contestants are perceived within the house

The Sunday Live Eviction Show is scheduled for 7:00 PM WAT on Africa Magic, with viewers set to learn which housemate will leave the competition

Bottom Line

The Bottom Line: Week two has moved BBNaija Season 11 beyond introductions and into genuine competition, with teamwork, influence and individual strategy becoming increasingly important. The first wager loss also demonstrates that personality alone will not be enough to navigate a season built around performance and strategic gameplay.