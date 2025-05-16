Barcelona Crowned 2024/25 La Liga Champions After Derby Victory Over Espanyol

FC Barcelona have officially secured the 2024/25 La Liga championship following a commanding 2-0 away triumph over local rivals RCD Espanyol in a fiery Catalan derby on May 15.

The decisive win confirmed Barcelona’s place at the summit of the Spanish top-flight table, clinching the title with two games still to be played. The Blaugrana showcased a season of tactical brilliance and relentless form to emerge champions yet again.

The breakthrough came in the 53rd minute, courtesy of teenage sensation Lamine Yamal, whose composed finish gave the visitors a well-deserved lead. Barcelona’s dominance was later sealed in the dying moments of the match when Fermin López found the net in the 95th minute, sparking jubilant celebrations from the away fans packed into the RCDE Stadium.

Espanyol’s night went from bad to worse in the 80th minute, as defender Leandro Cabrera received a straight red card following a reckless challenge, leaving the home side a man down and unable to mount a response.

Barcelona now lead the La Liga standings with an impressive 85 points from 36 matches, including 27 wins, 4 draws, and only 5 losses. The team has scored a staggering 97 goals this season while conceding just 36, giving them a goal difference of +61.

The Catalans have strung together five straight victories in recent weeks, putting them well beyond the reach of their closest challengers. Real Madrid currently sit second with 78 points, followed by Atlético Madrid and Athletic Club completing the top four.

This league triumph also secures Barcelona’s automatic qualification for the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League group stage, as the club continues to build a formidable legacy under their current campaign.