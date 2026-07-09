Barça launch pursuit of Karim Adeyemi amid Raphinha exit speculation

Key points

Barcelona have lodged an official bid for Borussia Dortmund forward Karim Adeyemi.

The 24-year-old has reportedly agreed personal terms with the Spanish champions.

Adeyemi is said to be prioritising a move to Camp Nou and is not expected to renew his current contract with Dortmund.

Barcelona’s pursuit of the German international comes shortly after completing the signing of Anthony Gordon.

Speculation continues over Raphinha’s future amid reported interest from Saudi Arabia.

Barcelona have stepped up their efforts to bolster their attacking options after submitting an official offer to Borussia Dortmund for German winger Karim Adeyemi.

Negotiations between the two clubs are currently underway, with reports indicating that the 24-year-old has already reached an agreement on personal terms with the Catalan club and is eager to complete a switch to Camp Nou.

Adeyemi, whose current contract with Dortmund expires in June 2027, is reportedly unwilling to extend his stay with the Bundesliga side, a development that could strengthen Barcelona’s position in ongoing discussions.

The latest approach follows Barcelona’s recent acquisition of Anthony Gordon from Newcastle United, signalling manager Hansi Flick’s intention to further reinforce his squad ahead of the new campaign.

Despite missing Germany’s FIFA World Cup squad through injury, Adeyemi has remained a regular presence in the national team setup in recent years. Last season, he registered 10 goals and contributed several assists for Dortmund, while continuing to earn recognition as one of Europe’s quickest attacking players.

Barcelona’s interest in the winger also comes amid growing uncertainty surrounding Raphinha’s future. Reports suggest the Brazilian is now free to evaluate a potential move to Saudi Arabia following the conclusion of his World Cup campaign, raising further speculation that Adeyemi could emerge as a long-term replacement should the forward depart.

Borussia Dortmund are yet to issue an official response to Barcelona’s proposal.

Barcelona’s pursuit of Adeyemi reflects the club’s continued drive to strengthen its attacking depth despite already securing Anthony Gordon’s signature. The move also fuels speculation over Raphinha’s future, with the Brazilian increasingly linked with a lucrative transfer away from Spain.

For Dortmund, the negotiations could prove significant given Adeyemi’s contract situation. With no indication that the forward intends to sign an extension, the German club may have to weigh the benefits of a transfer against the risk of his market value declining as his contract runs down.

What’s being said

“Karim Adeyemi agreed terms with Barcelona and informed BVB he only wants Barça move,” Fabrizio Romano said.

“Adeyemi, out of contract in June 2027 and not planning to sign new deal,” Romano added.

What’s next

Attention now shifts to Borussia Dortmund’s response to Barcelona’s offer, with negotiations expected to continue in the coming days. Any progress in the discussions could also provide greater clarity over Raphinha’s future and Barcelona’s broader transfer strategy before the close of the summer window.

Bottom line

Barcelona’s move for Karim Adeyemi signals the club’s determination to further strengthen its frontline ahead of the new season. With the player reportedly committed to joining the Spanish giants and uncertainty surrounding Raphinha’s future, the outcome of negotiations with Dortmund could shape Barcelona’s attacking options for the campaign ahead.