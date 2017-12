United Bank for Africa Plc (UBA) is one of Africa’s leading financial institutions, with operations in 19 African countries and 3 global financial centres: London, Paris and New York. From a single country organisation founded in 1949 in Nigeria UBA has grown to become a pan-African provider of financial services with over 11 million customers, through close to 1000 business offices and touch points globally.

We are recruiting to fill the following vacant positions below:

CLICK HERE TO VIEW JOB DETAILS AND APPLY