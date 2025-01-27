Bala Criticises Tinubu Over Presidential Ambition – Minister

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Yusuf Tuggar, has accused Bauchi State Governor Bala Mohammed of using his criticisms of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration as a strategy to launch his presidential campaign.

Governor Mohammed, who has been vocal in his opposition to the president’s policies, recently criticised the introduction of tax reform bills, labelling them as “anti-people, anti-north,” and beneficial to only a section of the country. As chairman of the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) Governors’ Forum, Mohammed warned that continued implementation of such policies might provoke a backlash from the northern region.

In response, the Presidency called for a retraction of Mohammed’s remarks, which he refused, choosing instead to intensify his criticism. Speaking on Channels Television’s Politics Today, Minister Tuggar questioned the governor’s motives, alleging insincerity in his criticism of the president’s administration.

“There is an issue of sincerity of purpose,” Tuggar remarked. “Governor Bala Mohammed clearly lacks sincerity. While other governors constructively engaged with the tax bills to ensure Nigerians benefit, Mohammed exploited the issue as an early platform for his presidential ambitions.”

Tuggar further alleged that while Mohammed publicly criticised Tinubu, he privately sought an audience with the president through backdoor means.

“He wrote to the president under the guise of inviting foreign Islamic scholars to Nigeria and requested support for their visit, using that as a cover to gain private access to the president,” Tuggar disclosed. “The president directed that the matter be handled by me, exposing the governor’s insincerity.”

The minister emphasised that such actions undermine the constructive engagement expected of political leaders.

In his defence, Governor Bala Mohammed argued that criticism is an essential part of democracy, citing President Tinubu’s opposition to former President Goodluck Jonathan’s fuel subsidy removal in 2012. He maintained that his stance on the tax reforms was based on their perceived impact on the northern region and the wider Nigerian populace.

As the debate continues, analysts suggest that the tension between Tinubu and Mohammed could signal a brewing political rivalry ahead of future elections. With Governor Mohammed’s criticisms gaining traction, observers will watch closely to see how this development shapes the political landscape in the months ahead.