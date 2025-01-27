Experts Alert On Health Risks Of Prolonged Noise Exposure Over 70 Decibels

Experts caution that noise levels above 70 decibels (dB) can lead to hearing loss, heart problems, and stress, calling for more awareness and actions to address this growing health risk. Noise pollution is increasingly recognized as a public health concern that can affect millions.

Dr. Adewale Senu, a public health physician, explains that consistent exposure to noise exceeding 70 dB can damage hearing, increase the risk of hypertension, and contribute to stress and cardiovascular issues. It also disrupts sleep, which can lead to conditions like diabetes and weakened immunity. People in areas near busy roads, airports, and factories face higher risks due to the constant noise.

The World Health Organization (WHO) warns that noise exposure during sleep can raise the risk of heart disease by as much as 10%. Residents, like Ms. Chaliya Bindul, who lives close to a noisy workshop in Abuja, experience constant headaches and fatigue, with their children struggling to concentrate due to the noise.

Environmental experts argue that noise pollution requires urgent attention. Iniobong Okoh, an expert in the field, suggests stricter noise regulations, better urban planning to incorporate noise control measures, and public awareness campaigns to reduce noise. He urges individuals to take simple steps like using earplugs, reducing the use of generators, and following quiet hours to reduce exposure.

Cities like Lagos and Port Harcourt are identified as major noise hotspots, with noise levels often exceeding 85 dB, much higher than the WHO’s recommended residential limit of 55 dB. Studies show that sources like traffic, industries, and generators contribute significantly to these elevated noise levels, reinforcing the need for effective noise control policies to protect public health.