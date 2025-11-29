Nigeria To Mark 100 Years Of Aviation On December 1

Nigeria will on December 1, 2025, mark 100 years of aviation with a national event hosted by the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo.

The announcement was contained in a statement issued on Friday by Tunde Moshood, Special Adviser on Media and Communications to the Minister.

According to the statement, the centenary celebration will take place at 10.00 a.m. at the African Hall of the Bola Ahmed Tinubu International Conference Center in Abuja. The event will highlight Nigeria’s aviation journey since the first aircraft landed in Kano in 1925.

One major feature of the programme is the recognition of 40 individuals described as Legends of Aviation. They include pioneers, pilots, engineers, air traffic controllers and administrators whose work contributed to the evolution of the aviation sector.

Moshood said the event is expected to attract international and domestic airlines, aviation agencies, airport authorities, ground handling companies, private sector operators, development partners and industry experts.

Activities planned for the day include goodwill messages, keynote addresses, documentary screenings and the unveiling of commemorative projects.

Speaking ahead of the ceremony, Keyamo said the centenary offers a chance to reflect on the sector’s history and future direction. He said it presents an opportunity to strengthen Nigeria’s commitment to a secure and competitive aviation industry.