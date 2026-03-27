AUST President Peter Onwualu pushes for research commercialization through Summit X

KEY POINTS

Prof. Peter Onwualu, President of the African University of Science and Technology (AUST), says moving research from laboratories to the marketplace is vital for Nigeria’s economic growth.

The university will host Summit X in Abuja from April 22 to 24, 2026, to bridge the gap between researchers, entrepreneurs, and large-scale industries.

Nigeria currently has over 300 universities and 200 research institutes, but the majority of their findings remain uncommercialized.

The summit will showcase transformative technologies in healthtech, clean energy, digital innovation, agriculture, and finance.

MAIN STORY

The African University of Science and Technology (AUST) is leading a national charge to unlock the commercial value of Nigeria’s academic research. During an interview in Abuja on Thursday,

Prof. Peter Onwualu highlighted a persistent bottleneck in the nation’s development: the “Library Trap,” where groundbreaking findings remain gathering dust in offices rather than solving real-world problems.

To resolve this, AUST is organizing Summit X, a three-day event designed to serve as a high-pressure meeting point for innovators and investors.

AUST is leveraging its dedicated innovation hub, AUSTinspire, which was established with support from the World Bank and the African Development Bank.

This hub acts as a technology business incubator, providing the necessary infrastructure to transform raw academic data into market-ready products.

By focusing on critical sectors like clean energy and healthtech, the university aims to demonstrate that Nigerian research is not just theoretically sound but commercially viable and capable of attracting global funding.

THE ISSUE

The primary challenge identified by Prof. Onwualu is the “Stagnant Research Gap.” Despite having hundreds of tertiary institutions and polytechnics conducting R&D, there is a distinct “Market-Industry Disconnect.” Many researchers lack the entrepreneurial training or the direct links to industry required to scale their inventions.

This “Institutional Isolation” prevents new ideas from generating economic value. Through Summit X, AUST is attempting to build a “Commercialization Bridge,” inviting funding agencies to witness firsthand the industrial potential of the African research ecosystem.

WHAT’S BEING SAID

“The majority of the research findings within Nigeria’s research community are still in these institutions, begging for commercialisation,” stated Prof. Peter Onwualu, President of AUST .

. “We decided that one of the ways to solve this problem is moving research from where it is—the laboratory—to where it belongs: the marketplace,” Onwualu added.

added. “The essence of innovation is to transform knowledge and creativity into valuable solutions that generate significant improvement or economic value,” he noted.

“AUSTinspire was established to bridge the gap between academic research and industrial application,” highlighted the university’s mission statement.

WHAT’S NEXT

Summit X will take place at the AUST campus and designated venues in Abuja starting April 22, 2026.

Following the event, AUSTinspire will begin a fresh intake of startups and research projects that successfully secured “Expressions of Interest” from the attending industries.

The university also plans to formalize new partnerships with the private sector to create “Research-to-Retail” pathways for specific healthtech and agri-tech innovations.

Finally, a post-summit report will be presented to the National Universities Commission (NUC) to advocate for more innovation hubs across Nigeria’s 300+ universities.

BOTTOM LINE

The bottom line is that AUST wants to turn Nigerian “Brain Power” into “Buying Power.” By moving research out of the library and into the market through Summit X, Prof. Onwualu is challenging the status quo of academic excellence without economic impact. For the Nigerian economy, this shift could mean that the next big technology breakthrough is “Made in a Nigerian Lab” and “Sold on a Global Stage.”