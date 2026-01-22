2026 Aurora Tech Award: Top 30 Finalists Emerge

The Aurora Tech Award, the only global award dedicated to backing outstanding female tech founders from emerging markets, has unveiled its Top 30 finalists for 2026.

The Top 30 semifinalists were selected following rigorous evaluation of the Top 100 that emerged from 3,400 applications submitted from 127 countries, reflecting the rapid growth of female entrepreneurship across emerging economies.

The 30 women-led startups selected are drawn from different regions across the globe, with Latin America (46.7%) leading the distribution, while EMEA, APAC, CIS, and others account for 23.3%, 6.7%, 10%, and 13.3%, respectively.

While Latin America comprises countries such as Colombia, Brazil, Chile, Mexico, and Panama, the Middle East & Africa comprises Nigeria, Kenya, Tunisia, South Africa, and Egypt. Asia and the Pacific, and CIS comprise only India and Kazakhstan. In contrast, others include North America and Europe, including Ukraine.

The Top 30 reflects a strong balance between early-stage founders, with 16 startups at the pre-seed stage and 14 at the seed stage.

Key technology trends that dominated the shortlist include Artificial Intelligence / Machine Learning – 7 startups, Fintech – 7 startups (4 from Latin America), HealthTech & MedTech – 6 startups, EdTech – 3 startups and Enterprise Software – 2 startups. Single-representation sectors include AdTech & MarTech, AgriTech & FoodTech, Wellbeing, Longevity & Life Sciences, Energy & Sustainability, and Construction Tech, demonstrating both diversity and depth of innovation.

Each year, thousands of companies are assessed through a multi-layered process that combines independent investor evaluation with Aurora’s own execution benchmarks.

Aurora works with a curated network of over 40 venture capital partners across Latin America, MENA, Africa, and South Asia. Startups are reviewed by investors with direct experience in their region, sector, and stage, ensuring informed judgment rather than generic scoring. Every company is evaluated independently by multiple VC partners using a structured assessment framework developed with experienced operators and investors. Beyond scores, investors signal which founders they would want to engage with, because absolute investor conviction is a critical signal of market readiness.

To arrive at the Top 30 selection, three factors are considered: independent VC evaluations, demonstrated investor conviction, and performance in Aurora’s initial Top 100 assessment.

Speaking on the selection, Head of the Aurora Tech Award, Isabella Ghassemi-Smith, said, “Aurora’s selection process is deliberately designed to address one of the biggest barriers female founders face: access to investors and capital. By involving our global network of VCs directly in the evaluation process, Aurora ensures that relevant investors see founders as they are being assessed, not after a list is published. As a result, the Top 30 is not only a vetted shortlist, but a group of founders who have already been exposed to capital and investor attention, creating momentum on both sides before funding conversations formally begin.”

Finalists gain access to non-dilutive capital of up to US$50,000, alongside strategic engagement designed to move companies forward, including early exposure to relevant investors, fundraising readiness, and informed market insight. The result is not just attention, but leverage: capital, credibility, and positioning that meaningfully improve a founder’s path to the next stage.

Finalists will be announced in February 2026, with winners being celebrated at a global ceremony later in the year.