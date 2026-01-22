No Ilera-Eko, No Service: Lagos Begins Mandatory Health Insurance Enforcement

The Lagos State Government has officially shifted from voluntary to mandatory health insurance, inaugurating a dedicated enforcement team to implement Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s Executive Order. At a ceremony in Alausa on Wednesday, January 21, 2026,

Head of Service Olabode Agoro announced that proof of enrolment in the Ilera-Eko Social Health Insurance Scheme is now a prerequisite for accessing various government services. This decisive move aims to eliminate out-of-pocket medical spending and shield residents from the “health poverty” caused by catastrophic hospital bills.

Enforcement will roll out in phases during the first quarter of 2026, starting with a strict mandate for all civil servants. Agoro warned that salaries of defaulting officers will be withheld following monthly staff audits, noting that the government already subsidizes 75 percent of the premiums for public employees.

The directive will soon extend to local governments, corporate organizations, and the informal sector. Agencies across the state have been instructed to integrate Ilera-Eko verification links into their websites and demand evidence of registration before processing permits, licenses, or other public documents.

The scheme offers various plans, including the Standard Jaara Plan starting at 15,000 Naira per year for individuals and 55,000 Naira for a family of four. For public servants, enhanced benefits now include coverage for cancer treatment up to 5 million Naira, orthopaedic surgeries, and up to 52 weeks of renal dialysis. Permanent Secretary of LASHMA,

Dr. Emmanuella Zamba, emphasized that while the drive is not punitive, it mimics tax compliance by making health coverage a civic responsibility. To prevent fraud, the agency has deployed biometric verification systems linked to the Lagos State Residents Registration Agency (LASRRA).

Federal support for the move came from the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA), which praised Lagos for pioneering the operationalization of the 2022 National Health Insurance Act. Officials clarified that life-threatening emergencies will still be treated without prior insurance, though patients must enroll immediately after stabilization.

With over 865 accredited healthcare providers now on the scheme, Lagos is positioning itself as the first state in Nigeria to achieve a fully integrated social health safety net, urging residents to register via the toll-free line 0800-ILERAEKO or the official LASHMA portal.