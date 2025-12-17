Makinde Tasks Tech-U On Research And Industry Partnerships For National Growth

Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, has urged Abiola Ajimobi Technical University, Ibadan, also known as Tech-U, to leverage its location along the emerging Rashidi Ladoja Circular Road industrial corridor to deliver research-driven solutions that support development in Oyo State and Nigeria.

The governor made the call at the institution’s 2024/2025 convocation ceremony, where he was represented by his deputy, Bayo Lawal. He said the university’s proximity to expanding industrial hubs creates strong opportunities for collaboration between academia and industry, particularly as development progresses along the Circular Road.

Makinde noted that Tech-U is well positioned to build partnerships that can translate research into practical solutions for the state and the country. He stressed the importance of strengthening the relationship between the university and its host community, adding that the institution should be known as a centre for problem-solving research, entrepreneurship, and industrial growth.

He assured the university of the state government’s continued support, especially in addressing funding and infrastructure challenges. The governor also advised graduating students to remain curious, courageous, and law-abiding, urging them to apply the knowledge and character gained during their studies to make meaningful contributions to society. He said Oyo State and Nigeria are counting on them as future innovators, creators, and leaders.

On campus safety, Makinde disclosed that the state had deployed the Amotekun security outfit and constructed perimeter fencing to improve security at the university. He said these efforts, alongside patrols and collaboration with other security agencies, have helped ensure a safer learning environment.

The governor listed other interventions by the state government, including the ALGON Scholarship Programme, the allocation of a newly built primary healthcare centre to serve the university community, and the rehabilitation of internal roads. According to him, these measures have contributed to a reduction in theft and vandalism on campus.

Earlier, the Vice-Chancellor, Professor Adesola Ajayi, praised the state government for its support but appealed for increased funding and infrastructure to cater to the institution’s growing student population. He said several programmes are still operating in shared and inadequate facilities, noting that laboratories, workshops, lecture halls, and studios require significant expansion to meet modern teaching and research standards.

Ajayi disclosed that 183 students graduated from the Faculties of Natural and Applied Sciences, Engineering and Technology, and Environmental Sciences and Management, including 50 who earned First Class honours. He urged the graduands to uphold integrity, responsibility, and innovation as they prepare to take on leadership and problem-solving roles in society.