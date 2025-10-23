ASUU Suspends Two-Week Warning Strike After Overnight NEC Meeting In Abuja

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has officially suspended its two-week warning strike following a series of engagements with the Federal Government. The announcement was made on Wednesday by the union’s National President, Professor Chris Piwuna, during a press briefing held in Abuja.

According to Piwuna, the decision came after an exhaustive National Executive Council (NEC) meeting that started Tuesday night and concluded in the early hours of Wednesday around 4:00 a.m. He explained that although the union’s core demands have not been fully met, meaningful progress has been achieved in ongoing discussions with the government.

“We have had productive engagements with government representatives regarding the renegotiation of the 2009 FGN-ASUU agreement,” Piwuna said. “While there is still much work to be done, the union recognises the government’s renewed willingness to negotiate. As such, NEC resolved to suspend the ongoing warning strike as a gesture of goodwill to Nigerians who have shown understanding and support.”

He further acknowledged the role played by students, parents, and the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) in urging the union to reconsider its industrial action. According to him, their collective efforts contributed significantly to the union’s decision to temporarily halt the strike.

The suspended strike, which began on Monday, October 13, was declared to press the government to address several unresolved issues affecting Nigeria’s public universities. These include the renegotiation and implementation of the 2009 FGN-ASUU agreement, the release of withheld three and a half months’ salaries, and sustainable funding for public universities.

Other outstanding concerns involve the revitalisation of tertiary institutions, non-payment of 25–35% salary arrears, promotion arrears owed for over four years, and the release of withheld third-party deductions, including cooperative contributions and union check-off dues. ASUU also called for an end to what it described as the “victimisation” of lecturers at Lagos State University (LASU), Prince Abubakar Audu University, and the Federal University of Technology, Owerri (FUTO).

Piwuna stressed that the suspension of the strike is a temporary measure, warning that ASUU would not hesitate to resume industrial action if the government fails to fulfil its commitments.

He reiterated that the union remains committed to improving the standard of university education in Nigeria, urging the government to prioritise sustainable investment in tertiary education rather than reactive crisis management.